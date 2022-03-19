Juventus preparing for a new era with Vlahovic as their main man

Juventus has not had the best of seasons in the last three years, but Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival gives hope for the future.

The Bianconeri have just been eliminated from the Champions League at the Round-of-16 stage again, and it calls for some reflection.

Max Allegri has previously reached the final of that competition on two occasions, but he has been disappointed in this campaign.

Juve has been on a downward spiral over the last few seasons, and some change in personnel has to be made to stop the rut.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri now plans an overhaul of their playing squad from top to bottom.

The report says changes will be made from defence to attack with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch of Ajax, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, Lille’s Renato Sanches, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Jorginho all appearing on the Bianconeri shopping list.

Nikola Milenkovic and several other defenders are on their radar, including Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Sassuolo’s Gianluca Raspadori and Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo are two achievable targets for their attack.

This arrival will follow that of Vlahovic and the Serbian will take centre stage as a key player in the club from next season.

Juve FC Says

This overhaul is long overdue, considering how bad we have been in the last few seasons.

This summer presents a good chance to start it, but the club needs to be careful not to make too many changes to the playing squad at once because it could affect the team’s balance and set us back even further.