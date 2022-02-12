Juventus preparing for further contract talks with Dybala

Juventus are readying themselves for further talks with Paulo Dybala, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

The Old Lady have failed in their attempts to tie him down to a new long-term deal over the last 12 months, and now have concerns that he could well leave the club for free in the summer.

The Argentine appears to be keen to extend his stay in Turin, but made his frustrations known when scoring after the last set of negotiations, scoring only to stare into the path of Pavel Nedved instead of celebrating.

TuttoSport now claims that we are set to reopen negotiations in the coming weeks, with the club keen to start where they left off with their offer for around 10 million euros total per season depending on bonuses.

Dybala has been in fine form this season, easily proving to be our most clinical player prior to Dusan Vlahovic’s arrival, and the pair already look to be forming a formidable working relationship on the pitch.

Losing the former Palermo star would be a desperately large error, despite the new signing’s arrival, and keeping the pair going into the new season would surely mean that we would go into the new term as favourites to return as scudetto winners.

Patrick