Juventus are reportedly looking to reward Federico Gatti for his impressive start to the season by offering him a new and improved contract.

The defender has immediately won the trust of the club’s new head coach Thiago Motta. He has been a mainstay at the back alongside Gleison Bremer since the start of the season.

Moreover, the Italo-Brazilian coach was so impressed by the 26-year-old’s character that he granted him the captain’s armband since the first official match of the season.

The former Frosinone man is showing great signs of improvement as of late, both on the technical and mental levels.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus are preparing a new contract for Gatti which will naturally include a pay rise befitting of his newly-acquired status at the club.

The centre-back’s current deal expires in June 2028 having signed a renewal last October. The management is planning to push back the deadline until the summer of 2029.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper reveals that Newcastle United tried to lure the centre-back to the Premier League in the summer.

The Magpies put circa 25 million euros on the plate, but the Bianconeri immediately turned down the offer, as they now consider Gatti untouchable.

The Rivoli native started his career as a Serie D amateur while working as a bricklayer, but managed to pull off an astonishing rise to prominence.

After making his big breakthrough in Serie B with Frosinone, Torino were very close to sealing a deal for the player who comes from a family of avid Granata supporters.

However, Juventus manged to overtake their crosstown rivals at the eleventh hour. Gatti signed for the Bianconeri in January 2022, but remained on loan at Frosinone until the following summer.