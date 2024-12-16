Juventus are reportedly looking to agree a new deal with Weston McKennie just months removed from his last contract extension.

The midfielder’s stint at Turin has been characterized by seemingly never-ending highs and lows. For the second summer in a row, he started his pre-season as an outcast, only to usher his way back to the squad, and regaining his status as a regular starter.

Last summer, the American was linked with the exit door, as his contract was set to expire in June 2025. But in the end, he stayed put, and shortly following the start of the campaign, he ended up penning a new deal, pushing back the deadline until June 2026.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri are now seeking a long-term agreement with the USMNT star.

Therefore, the club will launch talks with the player’s representatives in the coming weeks, as the two parties would like to further extend their collaboration.

As the source explains, Juventus appreciated the ever-improving displays of the former Schalke man who has been filling various roles. He even served as an emergency striker against Milan when Dusan Vlahovic was ruled out of action, albeit he wasn’t able to inflict damage upfront.

The Texan is at his best when acting as a box-to-box midfielder, relying on his high energy levels to retrieve the ball and then insert himself in the attacks with his sneaky runs towards the opposition box.

This season, McKennie has contributed with a goal and two assists in his 10 Serie A outings this season. He has also been influential in the Champions League, scoring two goals in his five European appearances.

The 26-year-old made his senior debut for the American national team back in 2017, and has gone on to play 58 international caps, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions.