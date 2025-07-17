Juventus are reportedly plotting a move for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos who is now on the periphery of the technical project.

The Bianconeri are expected to sign a new midfielder this summer, as Douglas Luiz is on his way out of Turin after one forgettable year, while Weston McKennie could also follow suit, leaving Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram without any proper backups.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and the rest of the management have been exploring their options on the market. The Serie A giants have been linked with various profiles over the past few weeks, including Spurs’ Yves Bissouma and Al-Ahli’s Franck Kessie.

Juventus could make a move for Dani Ceballos

According to TuttoJuve, the Old Lady is also keeping close tabs on Ceballos who appears to be on his way out of the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old began his career at Real Betis. After making a name for himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in LaLiga, Real Madrid pounced on his signature in the summer of 2017.

After struggling to make an impact his his two campaigns at the Stadio Bernabeu, the Spaniard was sent on a two-year loan to Arsenal, where he managed to impress, before rejoining Los Merengues in the summer of 2021.

Despite his lack of playing time, Ceballos was a player appreciated by Carlo Ancelotti and his staff, so his place in the squad was preserved over the last four years.

Nevertheless, the situation has changed for the Betis youth product upon the arrival of Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid ready to offload Ceballos

As the source explains, the new Madrid boss has no place for Ceballos in his plans, so he’s been told to find himself a new club.

The report adds that Real Betis are interested in bringing their former player back to Andalusia, but they wouldn’t be able to compete with the Bianconeri from a financial standpoint.

Ceballos’s contract with Los Blancos will expire in June 2027, and Transfermarkt estimates his value at €10 million.