Juventus preparing to add Arsenal defender to their team

Juventus wants to strengthen its squad in the summer and several players have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

This campaign has been a tough one for the Bianconeri and they might have to significantly change their playing squad in the summer to have a better 2022/2023 season.

One position that needs new men is their defence, particularly because Giorgio Chiellini could leave the club.

They have now identified Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal as one player they can sign, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

The Brazilian is one of the Gunners’ first-choice centre-backs, but that hasn’t stopped Juve from looking to sign him.

Juve hopes they will use Arsenal’s interest in Arthur to land the former Lille player.

Juve FC Says

Gabriel would be a great signing considering his top-notch performances for Arsenal since he moved to the Emirates.

The defender will be hard to take away from the English club now, but if there is any chance we can get him, we need to grab it because he would be a solid replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.