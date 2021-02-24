Juventus preparing to beat Spanish giants to Arsenal star

Hector Bellerin is leaving Arsenal at the end of this season and Juventus is confident that they will sign him.

After an underwhelming season that threatens to end without the Serie A title, Juve has already started making plans for the next campaign.

Bellerin has been attracting the attention of top European teams over the last year, with PSG and Barcelona also keeping an interest in him.

He has a contract with Arsenal until 2023, but the last time that they renewed his deal was in 2016 and the Gunners haven’t shown a desire to tie him down to a new contract yet.

Todofichajes is reporting that Juventus is prepared to make a bid for him and they are confident that they will beat Barcelona to his signature.

The Catalans are his boyhood club and they have kept an interest in his signature. However, they are suffering financially and Juve believes they can offer him a better salary.

He has been at the Emirates since 2011 and the report says because of this the Gunners will be willing to allow him to leave them for less than 15m euros.

Juventus wants to revitalize their team under Andrea Pirlo and they see Bellerin as a player that can make them better.