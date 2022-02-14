Juventus preparing to cash in on one of their star men

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the finest defenders in Europe and he has been making important contributions to Juventus since he joined the club.

The former Ajax man keeps getting better as he plays for the club, but he could leave soon.

Other European giants will jump at the chance to sign him and it remains unclear if the defender wants to spend a long time in Turin.

With Mino Raiola as his agent, he is likely to demand a lot of money before renewing his current Bianconeri deal.

Juventus knows this, and the club is preparing to take important steps on clarifying his future.

Calciomercato.it claims they might have to decide on it at the end of this season.

The report claims the club plans to offer him a one-year extension on his current deal.

This is not because his long-term future is at the Allianz Stadium. However, it is because they want to protect his value and cash in on him for a good fee.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is a player we should keep and build our defence around. However, the former Ajax captain has to decide.

Juve has not been offering outrageous wages to keep their players recently and they might struggle to keep him on his 10m euros per season.

If that becomes an issue, it would be much better to sell him at the end of the season.