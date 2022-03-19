rabiot
Transfer News

Juventus preparing to offer flop to Chelsea for Jorginho

March 19, 2022 - 10:45 am

Juventus could offer Adrien Rabiot to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho in the summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri have been after the signature of the Euro 2020 winner for some time now.

Chelsea wants to hold on to one of their finest players, but Juve is not giving up.

The Champions League winner has one more season left on his current Blues deal.

He might refuse to sign an extension and move back to Serie A instead, but signing him in the summer will cost Juve something.

The report claims the Bianconeri is now thinking about sending Rabiot the other way or to sell the Frenchman. Then use his transfer proceeds to buy Jorginho.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for the last few seasons.

His contributions have helped Chelsea become world and European champions in the last year.

The Blues will want to keep him, but the Brazilian-Italian has already won every trophy with them and will love a new challenge.

If that becomes the case, Juve can easily pounce to add him to their squad by the end of the campaign.

However, we should expect competition from other clubs when it becomes obvious he is leaving the Blues.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

dybala

Allegri and Dybala reported to have clashed in training

March 19, 2022
Chiellini

Chiellini could be the next Italian footballer to leave Serie A

March 19, 2022
dybala

A new date is set for Juventus and Dybala’s agent to discuss his contract renewal

March 19, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Juventus March 19, 2022 at 11:36 am

    Yes ,give Rabiot away for Jorginho!!

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.