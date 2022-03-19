Juventus preparing to offer flop to Chelsea for Jorginho

Juventus could offer Adrien Rabiot to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho in the summer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri have been after the signature of the Euro 2020 winner for some time now.

Chelsea wants to hold on to one of their finest players, but Juve is not giving up.

The Champions League winner has one more season left on his current Blues deal.

He might refuse to sign an extension and move back to Serie A instead, but signing him in the summer will cost Juve something.

The report claims the Bianconeri is now thinking about sending Rabiot the other way or to sell the Frenchman. Then use his transfer proceeds to buy Jorginho.

Juve FC Says

Jorginho has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe for the last few seasons.

His contributions have helped Chelsea become world and European champions in the last year.

The Blues will want to keep him, but the Brazilian-Italian has already won every trophy with them and will love a new challenge.

If that becomes the case, Juve can easily pounce to add him to their squad by the end of the campaign.

However, we should expect competition from other clubs when it becomes obvious he is leaving the Blues.