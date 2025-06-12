Juventus have unveiled the 35 players who will represent the club at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

This will be the first-ever expanded edition of the tournament, with 32 clubs from all around the globe competing for the trophy between June 14 and July 13.

The Bianconeri have been pitted in the same group with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, as well as Al Ain and Wydad.

The official FIFA website has now unveiled the squad handpicked by Juventus head coach Igor Tudor.

Tudor chooses 35 players for the Club World Cup

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Mattia Perin may have already played his final match for the club as he’ll miss the tournament due to a hand injury. Hence, the manager added two Next Gen goalkeepers, Giovanni Daffara and Giovanni Garofani, to support Michele Di Gregorio and Carlo Pinsoglio.

Although he’s not expected to feature, Gleison Bremer rejoins a defensive department that also includes Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, as well as the returning Daniele Rugani and the young Javier Gil.

In the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti couldn’t recover from his shoulder injury in time, but the department has been backed by the returning Filip Kostic, as well as the young Stefano Turco and Augusto Owusu.

In attack, Arkadiusz Milik earns his first call-up in over a year, as his injury nightmare could be finally coming to an end. Lorenzo Anghelè, Alessandro Pietrelli, Nicolò Cudrig and Tommaso Mancini have been added from the Next Gen ranks

Juventus FIFA World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Michele Di Gregorio, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Daffara, Giovanni Garofani.

Defenders: Alberto Costa, Gleison Bremer, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Daniele Rugani, Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolo Savona, Jonas Rouhi, Javier Gil Puche.

Midfielders: Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic, Khephren Thuram, Douglas Luiz, Stefano Turco, Augusto Owusu.

Forwards: Francisco Conceição, Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez, Arek Milik, Vasilije Adžić, Randal Kolo Muani, Timothy Weah, Lorenzo Anghelè, Alessandro Pietrelli, Samuel Mbangula, Nicolò Cudrig, Tommaso Mancini.