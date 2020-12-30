Juventus presents a take-it-or-leave-it offer to Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s contract saga has been ongoing at Juventus for some time now and the Bianconeri are keen to put an end to it.

The attacker has struggled for form this season, but he has been with the team long enough for the club to know that his current struggles are only temporary.

He will enter the final year of his current deal with them next season and the club is keen not to lose him for nothing.

They have plans to offer him an extended stay and there have been talks of him getting a new contract offer from them.

His agent was in town some months ago, but no new deal was signed at the time.

Sky Sports Italia via Tuttojuve is now reporting that the Bianconeri has offered him a new contract worth 10m euros per season and they are waiting for a response from him.

It says that the offer is an initial one from the club, but it adds that Juventus has no plans to make him a better offer at the moment.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected how teams negotiate deals now because most of them have lost a lot of money.

Juve will hope that Dybala will accept the offer and if he doesn’t, they will not want to miss out on selling him soon because they would be disadvantaged if they allow him to enter the final year of his current deal.