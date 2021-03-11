Juventus president has made his decision regarding Pirlo’s future

Almost seven months ago, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli sent Maurizio Sarri packing after the club’s elimination from the Champions League Round of 16 at the hands of Lyon.

In the previous season, Max Allegri had also been relieved of his duties – despite five largely successful years at the helm – as he failed to win Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Therefore, some expected that Tuesday’s disappointing European exit against Porto to spell the end of Andrea Pirlo’s tenure at the club.

Nonetheless, the young tactician is apparently being granted some sort of a special treatment by the patron.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), Agnelli has made up his mind, and would like to proceed with Pirlo on the bench.

It is widely known that the appointment of the rookie coach was a personal choice made by the Juventus president himself – who was said to be unconvinced with Sarri’s methods in the first place.

However, the source doesn’t mention whether the patron’s approval is a short term one or not.

It could be that Agnelli doesn’t want to further shake the team’s dynamics with a managerial change at the moment, whilst also giving his namesake the chance to prove himself on the domestic scene from now until the end of the campaign.

Juve are currently trailing Inter by 10 points in the Serie A standings – although with a postponed match in hand against Napoli.

But if the Old Lady ends up dethroned after 9 years of domestic dominance, then Pirlo’s chances of remaining with the club would be further complicated.