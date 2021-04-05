Juventus president meets Allegri as pressure grows on Pirlo

Juventus has backed Andrea Pirlo for much of this season, even though the former midfielder has seen his side struggle for form.

The Bianconeri have been knocked out of the Champions League and they are also set to miss out on retaining their league title.

Pirlo got the job without prior experience and it was always a gamble on the part of the champions.

Now that it doesn’t seem to be paying off, several reports have claimed he would be sacked.

The Juventus bench is one of the most coveted positions in European football and almost no manager would say no to the Bianconeri.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a move to the club and a return for Max Allegri has also been touted.

A new report from Tuttosport via Football Italia says the club’s patron Andrea Agnelli and former coach Allegri met recently.

It says they met at the Forte dei Marmi on Saturday for a short chat and Easter greetings.

The report didn’t say that they discussed the managerial role at the club, but this should give Pirlo some cause for concern.

His team faces Napoli next and losing that game might see him get fired.