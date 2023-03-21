Ferrero Scanavino
Club News

Juventus president vows they will defend themselves

March 21, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Juventus president Gianluca Ferrero has vowed the club will defend itself as it faces legal battles on several fronts.

The black and whites have been targeted by authorities in recent months, with their finances being probed for irregularities in their accounting.

They have already lost 15 points for their use of capital gains and are contesting that decision.

The black and whites remain one club we can trust to fight the authorities. They have kept the prosecutors on their toes so far.

As the club battles to clear its name Ferrero insists via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus will defend itself with all its might in the competent offices, I was and remain a fan. What we said in the meeting with the team remains: the company will do its part in the courtrooms and they, as they are doing, are called to answer on the field”.

Juve FC Says

As long as we are confident we have done nothing wrong, we cannot accept the punishment without attempting to clear our name.

The authorities believe they have a strong case against us, but we also know that we are innocent and will prove it.

We expect the leaders to hire the best lawyers for the case and ensure they emerge victorious from it.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kostic

Giovanni Guardalà names who has been Juventus best summer signing

March 21, 2023
Ihattaren

Ihattaren’s personal trainer insists he is a “good boy”

March 21, 2023
Fagioli

Italy U21 coach expects Fagioli to help the team with his experience

March 21, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.