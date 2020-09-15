Juventus pressing for Khedira contract termination

Having Juventus management are working to terminate the contract of German midfielder Sami Khedira, having released Gonzalo Higuain last week.

The club is looking to move on a number of squad players in an effort to rejuvenate the team and reduce salaries before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Goal Italia report that having reached an agreement with Higuain, Juve management want to terminate Khedira’s contract having communicated to his entourage that he no longer features in the clubs plans.

Khedira currently earns €6 million net per season and with just a year left on his deal, Juve management are hoping to offer terms that may see him accept less than that in exchange for mutually agreeing a contract termination.

Having already invested in Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur and Aaron Ramsey in recent seasons, the club are hoping to revitalise what was seen as an ageing and slow midfield.

Khedira has spent five seasons in Turin but much of his recent career has been blighted by injuries, leading to lengthy spells on the sidelines.