Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s ground-breaking transfer to Al-Nassr, observers expect the Saudi Arabian club to provide their new superstar with some prestigious company.

In recent days, some had suggested that the Portuguese has contacted Juan Cuadrado, inviting his former teammate to join him in the Middle East.

But according to Corriere di Torino via ilBianconero, Juventus have rejected the idea, as they have no intentions to deprive themselves from the Colombian’s services.

The 34-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract and is widely expected to leave Turin by the end of the campaign.

However, the Bianconeri still want to maintain the veteran till June, thus postponing a potential reunion with CR7 until the summer.

Juve FC say

Despite his advancing age and somewhat regressing performances, Cuadrado remains a key figure in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme. Moreover, the Bianconeri have a lack of options in wingback positions.

With La Vespa and Mattia De Sciglio unavailable, the manager has been improvising in his formations and thrusting Federico Chiesa as a right wingback has spectacularly backfired last Friday in Naples.

Therefore, it only makes sense for the club to maintain Cuadrado’s services, especially with the management apparently unable to to splash the cash on a suitable alternative this month.