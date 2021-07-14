Juventus priced out of a move for Euro 2020 star

Robin Gosens is one of the players that Juventus wants to sign this summer after his fine performance for Germany at Euro 2020.

The Atalanta full-back was in good form as the German national team impressed initially before crashing out of the competition.

He is now being targeted by several top clubs around Europe including Juve, but it seems the Bianconeri has failed in their pursuit of his signature.

Calciomercato delivered an update on his future recently and it showed that Atalanta’s asking price is simply too much for Juve to pay.

The report says La Dea is asking for 50m euros to part ways with their exciting player.

At that fee, he is simply overpriced for a Juve side that is still suffering some financial losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bianconeri will continue to bolster their squad this summer, but they are not in a position to spend that much on a full-back.

But they need new competition for Alex Sandro and they might turn their attention to other cheaper targets now.

Max Allegri will also need to offload some current members of his squad and that might provide some much-needed funds to bolster the Bianconeri transfer kitty for this window.