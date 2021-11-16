salah
Transfer News

Juventus priced out of a move for Europe’s hottest star

November 16, 2021 - 10:15 am

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign red-hot Mohamed Salah, but his transfer fee would be too much for the Bianconeri to pay.

El Nacional, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims several European clubs have contacted Salah’s entourage after his impressive start to life in this campaign.

The Egyptian is easily one of the best players in the world right now and Liverpool has still not extended his contract.

Juventus needs a player of his calibre to get their form back on track and his goals would likely push the Bianconeri towards winning another league title.

However, the report claims the attacker would cost too much money and the Bianconeri have dropped out of the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Juventus has been competing for the best players in the world for a long time, but their current financial reality isn’t so good.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected their income and that means they have to allow other clubs to sign the expensive players.

Salah is one of the finest players in the world and there is no guarantee that Liverpool would agree to sell him.

If the Reds do agree, Juve would hardly offer more money than his other suitors, and they are not an attractive club to join this season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

ramsey

Ramsey’s struggle is not new for players from England claims former Juve player

November 16, 2021
ramsey

Good news for Juventus as flop finally agrees to leave

November 16, 2021
ramsey

‘I want to play’ – Out of favour star sends message to Allegri

November 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.