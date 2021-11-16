Juventus priced out of a move for Europe’s hottest star

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign red-hot Mohamed Salah, but his transfer fee would be too much for the Bianconeri to pay.

El Nacional, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims several European clubs have contacted Salah’s entourage after his impressive start to life in this campaign.

The Egyptian is easily one of the best players in the world right now and Liverpool has still not extended his contract.

Juventus needs a player of his calibre to get their form back on track and his goals would likely push the Bianconeri towards winning another league title.

However, the report claims the attacker would cost too much money and the Bianconeri have dropped out of the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Juventus has been competing for the best players in the world for a long time, but their current financial reality isn’t so good.

The covid-19 pandemic has affected their income and that means they have to allow other clubs to sign the expensive players.

Salah is one of the finest players in the world and there is no guarantee that Liverpool would agree to sell him.

If the Reds do agree, Juve would hardly offer more money than his other suitors, and they are not an attractive club to join this season.