Juventus priced out of a move for their long-term target

Mauro Icardi is a long-term target of Juventus as the Bianconeri looks to bolster their attack.

The former Inter Milan captain is one of the most accomplished strikers in recent Serie A history and he can guarantee goals in the competition.

He currently plays for PSG in France and has to deal with a lot of competition for a place in the Parisians’ attack.

A lack of chances has seen several reports link him with a move back to Italy with Juventus.

The Bianconeri aren’t the only club looking to add him to their team, with the reports adding that AC Milan is also interested.

L’Equipe via Calciomercato says PSG is now ready to cash in on him, but Juve might struggle to meet their asking price.

They want 50m euros to sell him and the Bianconeri simply don’t have that much cash to sign him now.

Juve FC Says

Icardi could solve our current goal-scoring problems and he has proven for much of his career that he is one of the reliable attackers to have in your squad.

However, 50m euros is simply too much for a player who would be 29 by February.

Instead of paying that much for him, we can add some more money to it and push to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian is much younger, and he is a talent that could outperform Icardi in the coming seasons.