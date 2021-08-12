Juventus priced out of in their attempts to bring back Pogba

When it comes to the transfer market, it appears that English and Italian clubs are operating on two completely different worlds.

Whilst the Serie A sides are struggling to address the needs of their squad and make adequate signings, the rich Premier League clubs can still afford to spend whatever sums needed to secure their desired transfer targets.

Therefore, the hefty valuations of EPL players shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone – especially when someone like Jack Graelish can cost 100 million pounds.

So even though Paul Pogba’s contract with Manchester United expires next summer, his transfer valuation remains relatively high.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus have been priced out in their attempts to bring back their former midfielder, with his current transfer value being around 60 million euros.

The Old Lady is currently struggling to complete the signing of her primary transfer target, Manuel Locatelli, who costs much less than the Frenchman. Thus, paying 60 millions for a player who could be a free agent in a year is surely out of the question.

The 2018 World Cup winner enjoyed four great seasons in Turin between 2012 and 2016, before completing a world record transfer at the time, when he made his return to Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, his time in England has been underwhelming, and his relationship with the club and its supporters has been abysmal at times.

Whilst the 28-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a Juventus return in the past few years, the current financial state of the Italian club rules it out, at least for this summer.