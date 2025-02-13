While Feyenoord and Milan were fighting it out in the first leg of the Champions play-off round, Juventus were keeping a close eye on David Hancko.

The Bianconeri’s great interest in the 27-year-old is one of the worst-kept secrets in Turin. Cristiano Giuntioli and his collaborators worked tirelessly to secure the services of the Slovakian in January when the club was on the lookout for new defenders.

But while Hancko was, by all accounts, the club’s most desired option, Feyenoord refused to sell their prized asset in the middle of the season, especially after sanctioning the departure of Santiago Gimenez who signed for Milan (more on him later).

In the end, the Turin-based giants resorted to the Premier League, signing Renato Veiga on a dry loan from Chelsea and Lloyd Kelly on loan with an obligation to buy from Newcastle United.

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Juventus never abandoned their pursuit of Hancko, but merely delayed it until the summer. In fact, several sources claim the Serie A giants already have an agreement in hand with the player’s entourage over a five-year deal that includes a yearly net salary of 2.5 million euros.

And if Juve weren’t convinced already, IlBianconero notes how the defender’s valiant display at the back against Milan came to confirm his great credentials.

The Slovakia international was a dominant force at the back for the Dutch giants who went on to earn a 1-0 victory in the first leg against the Rossoneri. Hancko absolutely bossed his former teammate Gimenez who barely had a sniff at goal. The majority of the Italian newspapers handed him a rating of 7/10, which is considered a remarkable grade, especially for a centre-back.

Therefore, Juventus will certainly try their best to secure the 27-year-old’s signature next summer. However, his eye-opening displays could be a concern for Giuntoli, as they could attract some unwanted competition and potentially drive the price up.