Juventus Primavera lose eight-goal thriller against PSG in Youth League – (Video)

On Tuesday, Juve’s senior team lost their Champions League opener to Paris Saint Germain, while the club’s primavera endured a similar fate in the French capital in their UEFA Youth League fixture.

Paolo Montero’s men started on the wrong foot, conceding twice in the first seven minutes, but Samuel Mbangula pulled one back. Nonetheless, the Parisians punished the Bianconeri’s feeble defenses with another three goals before the halftime whistle.

Luckily, the Italians saved face by scoring twice in the second half through Luis Hasa’s fabulous freekick and Dean Huijsen’s spot kick to end the match in a 5-3 defeat.