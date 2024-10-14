Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has a clear priority list ahead of the January transfer session, explains Tuttosport.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Bianconeri will be looking to add two new players to the squad. While the source doesn’t mention any names, it reveals the profiles the club is seeking.

The first is a central defender who would fill the large shoes vacated by Gleison Bremer until the end of the season.

The Brazilian sustained a devastating ACL injury, so Thiago Motta is only left with few options at the back.

The second position to address is the centre-forward. Dusan Vlahovic has been the only option at Motta’s disposal for the striker role since the start of the season.

For his part, Arkadiusz Milik has been struggling with a recurring knee problem, and his future at the club remains unclear.

Aside from the two new signings, Giuntoli and Co. will be hoping to purchase two players who have been impressing while on loan.

The first is Pierre Kalulu who immediately immersed himself in the Juventus squad after making the move from Milan.

This should be a relatively easy operation, as the Bianconeri have the option to sign the French defender for another 14 million euros.

On the other hand, Francisco Conceicao’s redemption remains a more complicated mission, as the Bianconeri don’t have a purchase clause in their agreement with Porto.

Nevertheless, the winger’s contract has a release clause worth 30 million euros that will be active by June.

Moreover, Juventus will be working in advance with his agent Jorge Mendes to try to secure an accord with Porto on lower figures and avoid a bidding war.