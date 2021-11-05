Juventus priority signing emerges with current star on the chopping block

Juventus are claimed to have made Dusan Vlahovic their top target to join the attack next summer, with current striker Alvaro Morata not currently considered for the role.

The Spaniard has been a little inconsistent since returning on loan from Atletico Madrid, although his clinical finishing has proved to be an asset for our side on a number of occasions.

His future appears to be away from Turin however, with the Old Lady not looking to make his stay more permanent despite agreeing to another loan deal this summer.

Tomorrow’s opponent Fiorentina are the current home for our next target however, with Vlahovic already gearing up for a move away from La Viola.

The Serbian striker has made it clear that he is unwilling to agree a new contract with his current club, with around 18 months remaining on his current terms, and Fiorentina are now expected to cash-in in the coming windows.

TuttoSport claims that Juventus have now decided that Vlahovic is the man that they want to lead their line next season, and will be overlooking their option to buy Morata on a permanent deal in order to try to make that a reality.

Just like any signing, his signature would come with certain risks, but the biggest worry could be that we may miss out on his signing however, with a number of other clubs also believed to be keen to make him theirs.

I have to agree that he should be our first choice option to lead the line, with his versatile ability as a striker likely to give us a number of ways to play, especially with superstars like Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala playing off him.

The only question remains is to whether we will be able to muster up the financial package needed to bring him to Turin, but I certainly hope that our board can make this one happen.

Patrick