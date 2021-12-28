Juventus priority spots revealed ahead of the January transfer window

Taking stock of Juventus’ performance in this campaign, it isn’t hard to see that the Bianconeri has issues.

Football clubs make progress when their players are performing well and the poor showings of some players in Turin are the reason Juve isn’t in its best shape now.

One way to change that is to add new players to the squad and a new report has detailed the two positions the Bianconeri are prioritising.

Gazzetta via Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve needs a new centre forward and a midfielder who would provide support for Manuel Locatelli.

The search for a new striker is important, but the Bianconeri would need to offload a few stars like Aaron Ramsey before they can achieve their transfer objectives.

Juve FC Says

Signing players in those two positions next month could help us push towards a top-four place.

The current midfielders at the Allianz Stadium aren’t exactly poor, but they are performing below their capacity.

If they return to form after this break, we could have a solid team to attack our fixtures and win as many matches as possible in the second half of the campaign.

However, banking on them could be risky and that is why it is probably best we just sign some new players next month.