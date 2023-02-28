Juventus probable formation for Derby: Barrenechea to start?

Later this evening, Juventus and Torino will clash heads in the Derby della Mole. But how will Max Allegri line up his troops against his visitors?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the manager will maintain his 3-5-1-1 formation with Angel Di Maria supporting Dusan Vlahovic. However, the starting lineup could include a major surprise in the middle of the park.

With Manuel Locatelli serving a one-match ban, the pink newspaper claims Enzo Barrenechea is the favorite (60%) to start ahead of his compatriot Leandro Paredes.

The 21-year-old Argentine is a battling midfielder who resembles Locatelli in his playing style, while Paredes is a deep-lying playmaker. Barrenechea joined the club’s youth ranks in 2020, but an ACL injury sustained in 2021 derailed his progress.

Nowadays, the young midfielder is a member of Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad, but Allergi has been occasionally calling him up for the first team. He has already made a brief cameo against PSG in the Champions League.

However, Sky Sport is still tipping Paredes to start this evening. Besides from this difference, the two sources agree on the rest of the starting lineup.

The Brazilian trio will once again start at the back, with Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic on the wings. Nicolò Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot will complete the midfield.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado (De Sciglio), Fagioli, Barrenechea (Paredes), Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic