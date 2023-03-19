Juventus probable formation for Derby d’Italia: Di Maria in doubt

In one of the most anticipated fixtures in Serie A, Inter will host Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza this Sunday.

Both clubs have advanced in European competitions during the week, but will be missing some key players for the big showdown.

For his part, Max Allegri won’t be able to rely on the services of the injured Paul Pogba, Fabio Miretti, Alex Sandro and Arkadiusz Milik, nor the suspended Moise Kean.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Angel Di Maria has barely trained in the last 10 days, so his availability from the start remains doubtful.

The source adds that Max Allegri tested Matias Soulé alongside Dusan Vlahovic upfront in a 3-5-1-1 formation.

Sky Sport reports the same possible lineup. Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, while Federico Gatti is likely to retain his place following a positive outing in Freiburg. He will join Danilo and Gleison Bremer at the back.

Mattia De Sciglio should replace Juan Cuadrado on the right flank, but Filip Kostic remains the undisputed starter on the left. Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should be the midfield trio.

For its part, La Gazzetta dello Sport maintains Di Maria as the favorite to start, while leaving a 40% chance for Federico Chiesa. Moreover, the pink newspaper suggests similar odds for Enzo Barrenechea to replace Fagioli.

Sky (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé; Vlahovic

GdS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli (Barrenechea), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria (Chiesa); Vlahovic