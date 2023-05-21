Juventus probable formation for Empoli trip: Allegri to rotate his lineup

Following a disappointing Europa League elimination in Sevilla, Juventus return to action on Monday, taking on Empoli in the 36th round of the Serie A campaign.

With a crucial trial simultaneously occurring on Monday, the Bianconeri must find a way to maintain their focus and collect three important points at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

According to ilBianconero, Max Allegri will rotate his personnel while maintaining a 3-5-2 tactical shape.

After a supreme display between the sticks on Thursday, Wojciech Szczesny will maintain his spot in goal, while Daniele Rugani could replace Danilo at the back, joining Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti.

In the middle of the park, Fabio Miretti will replace the injured Nicolò Fagioli, while Leandro Paredes could get the nod in the Regista role, giving Manuel Locatelli a breather. Adrien Rabiot remains an automatic starter in Allegri’s book.

On the flanks, the young right wingback Tommaso Barbieri could earn a rare chance in the absence of Mattia De Sciglio, replacing the exhausted Juan Cuadrado. On the opposite side, Filip Kostic should regain his starting berth.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik could spearhead the formation, leaving Moise Kean on the bench despite his encouraging display in Andalusia.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Bremer; Barbieri, Miretti, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic