Juventus probable formation for Fiorentina match: Golden Trident or Fagioli?

Ahead of the big tilt against Fiorentina, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri appears to be facing a true dilemma when it comes to setting up his lineup.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, the Juventus manager is reflecting on two possibilities. The first would be unleashing the golden attacking trio of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria for the first time ever.

The fans have been calling for this exciting prospect for several weeks. This would subsequently change the starting lineup to 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2-1).

On the other hand, the tactician could maintain the status quo by confirming the tried and tested 3-5-1-1. In this case, Allegri would drop one between Di Maria and Chiesa, who would make way for Nicolò Fagioli to join Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

Interestingly, the major Italian news outlets remain split over the expected starting lineup. For instance, la Gazzetta dello Sport tips a conventional 3-5-1-1 (with Chiesa supporting Vlahovic), while Sky Sport lean towards a more progressive 3-4-2-1.

Juve FC say

Although the attacking trident remains a particularly exciting concept, sacrificing one of the three forwards in favor of birthday boy Fagioli wouldn’t be too disappointing, since the young midfielder displayed a fabulous form upon his introduction in Salerno last Tuesday.

However, the main issue that is currently plaguing the midfield is the lack of depth following Fabio Miretti’s injury, which could force Allegri to be extra cautious with the scarce number of players available at the moment.