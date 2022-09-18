Juventus probable formation for Monza: Late addition at the back?

Desperate for a win that puts their campaign back on track, Juventus cannot afford another slip when they travel to Brianza on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Max Allegri, he’ll be missing the services of several key players between the injured and the suspended. Even the tactician himself will be serving a one-match ban against Monza following his dismissal last weekend. His assistant Marco Landucci will be the man in charge on the dugout.

According to JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will return to the 4-3-3 shape with Dusan Vlahovic spearheading the frontline. He should be joined by his compatriot Filip Kostic and the returning Angel Di Maria.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes will once again take the reins, with Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti completing the midfield trio.

The source also expects Mattia De Sciglio and Danilo to be the starting fullbacks, while Leonardo Bonucci marshals the backline alongside Gleison Bremer.

However, Sky Sports (via TuttoJuve) believes that Allegri will drop his captain in favor of Federico Gatti.

The newcomer has only made one start thus far this season, which came during the home encounter against Spezia. During that match, the centre back looked solid at the back, and we’ll be hoping for another impressive outing from the Italy international.