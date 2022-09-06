Kostic
Juventus probable formation for PSG: Two options upfront

September 6, 2022 - 3:00 pm

Ahead of the big Champions League opener, Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier has few doubts regarding his starting formation. After all, the Frenchman possesses the greatest attacking trident in football today, while the rest of the field boasts some of the best players in their respective positions.

On the other hand, Max Allegri’s first lineup remains shrouded with mystery, as conflicting reports project two different formations.

For instance, Sky Sport (via TuttoJuve) expects Juventus to start with a 3-5-2 formation that features two strikers – Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

In this case, Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic will act as wingbacks, with the midfield trio of Adrien Rabiot, Leandro Paredes and Fabio Miretti in between them. Leonardo Bonucci would lead a back-three that also features Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

On the other hand, various sources (including JuveNews.eu) are projecting a 4-3-3 lineup. The only change in personnel would be the addition of Mattia De Sciglio at left-back which would see Milik dropped out of the formation.

Here are the two possible lineups:

Juventus Option One (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik

Juventus Option Two (4-3-3): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer, De Sciglio; Rabiot, Paredes, Miretti; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kostic

PSG Expected lineup (3-4-3): Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Renato Sanches, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

