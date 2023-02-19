Juventus probable formation for Spezia match: Allegri returns to 3-5-2

Later today, Juventus takes on Spezia in an interesting away fixture. Thrust in between the two Nantes encounters, Max Allegri looks set to rotate his starting formation.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juve boss will temporarily disband the attacking trident and return to a 3-5-2 formation.

The tactician confirmed yesterday that Mattia Perin will start in goal instead of Wojciech Szczesny, while Daniele Rugani will replace the suspended Gleison Bremer at the heart of the backline. Danilo and Alex Sandro will preserve their starting berths.

In the middle of the park, Leandro Paredes will receive another chance. He will operate as a deep-lying playmaker, allowing Manuel Locatelli to play in a more advanced role. Adrien Rabiot remains an automatic starter.

Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic will reclaim their starting spots on the wings after coming off the bench on Thursday.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic and Moise Kean will try to coexist upfront, while Angel Di Maria starts on the bench. For his part, Federico Chiesa remained in Turin.

Sky Sport and Calciomercato are also reporting the same formation, so barring any surprises, this should be the starting formation against the Acquilotti.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic