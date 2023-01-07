Juventus probable formation for Udinese match: Will Di Maria start?

Later on Saturday, Juventus will host Udinese at the Allianz Stadium in the 17th round of Serie A. After the last-gasp win in Cremona, Max Allegri is set to ring some changes to his starting formation, as he looks to rely on fresh legs against the fast and energetic Zebrette.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Angel Di Maria could make a swift return from injury after missing out on the previous encounter against Cremonese.

The source gives the Argentine a 60% chance of starting in attack alongside Moise Kean, leaving 40% odds for Arek Milik to pair up with the Italian striker.

At the back, Daniele Rugani is the favorite to replace Gleison Bremer and start in-between Alex Sandro and Danilo. However, Federico Gatti is also in the running (30%).

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot should be automatic starters, while Fabio Miretti (70%) is the favorite to join them ahead of Leandro Paredes.

Finally, Filip Kostic remains the undisputed first choice on the left, while Weston McKennie (70%) is tipped to start as a right wingback, with Federico Chiesa (30%) as the alternative option.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani (Gatti), Sandro; McKennie (Chiesa), Miretti (Paredes), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria (Milik), Kean