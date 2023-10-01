This evening, Juventus will challenge Atalanta on their own turf at the Gewiss Stadium, hoping to escape Bergamo with three points in the bag.

Following the midweek win over Lecce, Max Allegri will be ringing a few changes to the starting lineup, partially due to absentees.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Moise Kean will start alongside Federico Chiesa in Allegri’s preferred 3-5-2 formation.

The Italian striker missed Tuesday’s contest with a slight knock. Nevertheless, the manager has no choice but to thrust him straight into the starting formation in the absence of both Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Wojciech Szczesny will maintain his spot between the sticks. The same applies to defensive stalwarts Danilo and Gleison Bremer. Meanwhile, Federico Gatti could return to the starting lineup. However, the source leaves a 30% chance for Daniele Rugani to get the nod.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot remain the automatic starters. Nicolo Fagioli is the favorite to join them, while the Pink newspaper reveals that Fabio Miretti (40%) is also in the running.

On the wings, Weston McKennie will once again take the right flank, while Andrea Cambiaso starts on the left.

For their part, Sky Sport are reporting almost the same formation. However, the source tips Filip Kostic to get the nod instead of Cambiaso.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti (Rugani), Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Fagioli (Miretti), Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso (Kostic); Chiesa, Kean