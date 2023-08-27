This evening, the Allianz Stadium will host its first Serie A fixture of the season when Juventus takes on Bologna.

The Bianconeri will be looking to build on the opening-day win in Udine and maintain their momentum.

Therefore, we can expect Max Allegri to adopt almost the same starting lineup that dominated the action against Udinese.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will once again spearhead the 3-5-2 formation.

Mattia Perin will start between the posts since Wojciech Szczesny sustained a knock in Friday’s training.

In defense, the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro should maintain their places.

The same goes for wingbacks Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso, even though the American sustained a slight knock last weekend.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli will operate in the deep role. As usual, he will find Adrien Rabiot to his left.

But the main dilemma concerns the third midfield berth. Last weekend, Fabio Miretti got the nod, playing for the first 45 minutes. However, the pink newspaper expects Weston McKennie to start in his stead this time.

For its part, Sky Sport envisions almost the same formation, but tips Nicolò Fagioli to start rather than the USMNT star. The Italian was a regular starter in this role last season.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, McKennie/Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic