This evening, Empoli and Juventus will close the curtain on Round 3 in an encounter at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be determined to pick up all three points after dropping a couple last weekend against Bologna.

So how will Max Allegri line up his troops this evening? Well, the answer depends on which source you believe.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will maintain the Brazilian defensive trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro. Mattia Perin will once again serve in the stead of the injured Wojciech Szczesny.

The pink newspaper also tips Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso to start on the wings of a 3-5-2 formation.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot are the automatic starters. GdS expects Nicolo Fagioli to join them. Finally, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will most certainly spearhead the formation.

On the other hand, Sky Sport is, at the time of writing, reporting a formation that includes four different changes compared to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The source expects Federico Gatti to usurp Sandro for a spot at the back alongside Danilo and Bremer. Moreover, Sky favors Fabio Miretti over Fagioli in midfield.

The source also foresees a different personnel on the wings in the shape of Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic.

La Gazzetta della Sport (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cambiaso, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Sky Sport (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic