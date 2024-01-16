This evening, Juventus will host Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium for what will be their first fixture in the second half of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri will seek vengeance against the only team that toppled them this season.

So how will Max Allegri line up his troops when he takes on his former employers?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal with the defensive trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and Daniele Rugani ahead of him.

The latter appears to be the favorite to replace the suspended Federico Gatti, leaving Alex Sandro on the bench.

In the middle of the park, the source expects the return of Adrien Rabiot. While the manager had confirmed that the Frenchman had overcome injury, his starting berth remains in doubt.

Nevertheless, Sky tips Rabiot to join Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti in midfield, while Weston McKennie serves a one-match ban.

On the wings, Andrea Cambiaso could take the right flank with Filip Kostic operating on the opposite side.

In attack, Kenan Yildiz should maintain his starting berth, linking up with Dusan Vlahovic who was rested in the Coppa Italia fixture against Frosinone. Federico Chiesa returns from injury but should start from the bench.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting a slightly different lineup. The pink newspaper doesn’t expect Rabiot to start the match.

Instead, the source sees Cambiaso covering in midfield alongside Locatelli and Miretti, with Timothy Weah taking the right wing.

Sky Sport: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic

GdS: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, Cambiaso, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic, Yildiz, Vlahovic