Juventus probable formation: Youngster set for Serie A debut against Sassuolo

April 16, 2023 - 10:30 am

This evening, Juventus take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium. The Bianconeri are looking to take full advantage of Milan’s draw and Inter’s defeat on Saturday to push for a Champions League spot.

However, Max Allegri will also have to rotate his starting formation, as this fixture is sandwiched between the two legs of the Europa League quarter-final against Sporting.

According to Sky Sport, the Juventus boss will revert to the 3-5-2 formation while making several changes between the midfield and the attack.

Mattia Perin will start in goal following Wojciech Szczesny’s injury on Thursday, while the defense will remain intact. Federico Gatti gets the nod again alongside Gleison Bremer and Danilo.

In midfield, Leandro Paredes could finally return to the starting formation, handing Manuel Locatelli some much-needed rest. Nicolò Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot should complete the attacking trident.

But the most eyebrow-raising inclusion could be Tommaso Barbieri. The 20-year-old Next Gen youngster could start on the right wing as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado, while Mattia De Sciglio remains unavailable.

The Italian only featured in a brief Champions League cameo this season, so this would be his full debut with the first team and his first Serie A appearance.

Finally, Filip Kostic is the undisputed choice on the left wing, while Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik could start up front. Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria will remain on the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Barbieri, Fagioli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

