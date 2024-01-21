Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz could be set for another starting berth as the Bianconeri take on Lecce at the Via del Mare Stadium.

Max Allegri’s men will be hellbent on climbing to the top of the table, albeit provisionally, with Inter away in Saudi Arabia.

The Juventus boss confirmed the absence of Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot due to injuries. So who will he pick for Sunday night’s encounter?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yildiz is the favorite (60%) to start in attack ahead of Arek Milik (40%).

The Turkish wonderkid has cemented himself as the natural replacement for Chiesa in the supporting striker role.

Therefore, Allegri could trust the 18-year-old once again alongside Dusan Vlahovic who’s enjoying a hot run.

The manager must also choose between Andrea Cambiaso and Timothy Weah on the right flank. But as the pink newspaper puts it, the Italian (60%) is the slight favorite over the USMNT star (40%).

Filip Kostic should maintain his spot on the opposite wing, while Fabio Miretti and Weston McKennie join Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

Finally, Federico Gatti will regain his spot at the back after serving a one-match ban against Sassuolo. He’ll slot in beside the Brazilian duo of Gleison Bremer and Danilo, with Wojciech Szczesny starting between the posts.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic