Juventus probable lineup for Atalanta clash: Allegri to unleash spectacular trio?

Despite all the noise outside of the pitch, Juventus players will have to shift their focus towards the pitch, as a tough opponent is making its way towards the Allianz Stadium.

Following the humiliating defeat at the Maradona Stadium, Max Allegri could make some tweaks to his starting formation against Atalanta, all while maintaining the personnel.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Chiesa could make his second start of the campaign, but this time in a more advanced role.

The Italian struggled last Friday while interpreting the right wingback role. But tonight around, he could join Angel Di Maria and Arkadiusz in what should be a devastating attacking trio.

The source tips the manager to switch from a 3-5-1-1 lineup to 3-4-2-1. But this won’t affect the backline which should once again feature the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro.

On Thursday, Weston McKennie displayed some encouraging signs as a wingback against Monza in the Coppa Italia. So the American could get the nod once again on the right flank, with Filip Kostic retaining his role on the opposite side.

With Adrien Rabiot having some physical issues, the pink newspaper remains unsure on the identity of the midfielder who will accompany Manuel Locatelli. It could either be Leandro Paredes (40%), Nicolò Fagioli (30%) or Fabio Miretti (30%)

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes (Fagioli/Miretti), Locatelli, Kostic; Di Maria, Chiesa; Milik