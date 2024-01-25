Juventus manager Max Allegri will likely have to do without Federico Chiesa once again when his team hosts Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italian striker is struggling with a bone edema that has been derailing his momentum recently.

The 26-year-old remained in Turin last weekend while his teammates traveled to Lecce. So he now appears set to skip yet another Serie A fixture.

Nevertheless, the technical staff will be hoping to have him back at their disposal for the direct Scudetto showdown against Inter on the ensuing weekend (February 4th).

So with Chiesa probably out of action, La Gazzetta dello Sport expects Allegri to confirm the striking duo of Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.

In fact, the coach seems to be heading towards maintaining the same starting lineup that toppled Lecce by three goals last Sunday.

With Adrien Rabiot in the same boat as Chiesa, Fabio Miretti could once again deputize for the Frenchman, joining forces with Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie in midfield.

Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso remain the preferred options on the flanks, while Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo form the back-three that will protect Wojciech Szczesny’s goal.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Yildiz