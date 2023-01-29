Juventus probable lineup for Monza encounter: De Sciglio tipped to start

Later today, Juventus will be looking to avenge their earlier defeat to Monza by getting back to the winning column at the expense of Raffaele Palladino’s men.

Luckily for Max Allegri, three longtime absentees should be a part of the matchday squad once again. Of course we’re talking about Paul Pogba, Dusan Vlahovic and Mattia De Sciglio.

But while the fans will be hoping to see glimpses of the French midfielder and the Serbian striker in the later stages of the match, it’s the Italian fullback who could rejoin the starting formation from the get-go.

According to Sky Sport, Allegri will immediately thrust De Sciglio in the starting lineup following the latter’s return from injury.

With Juan Cuadrado still unavailable and Weston McKennie on the cusp of finalizing a transfer to Leeds, the coach has a shortage of options on the right flank, which justifies the expected call.

Filip Kostic will get the nod on the opposite flank, while the midfield trio should feature Nicolò Fagioli, Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot.

At the back, Federico Gatti could replace the struggling Alex Sandro alongside Gleison Bremer and Danilo. As the for the attack, Angel Di Maria will support Moise Kean if the latter usurps Arkadiusz Milik in the selections.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; De Sciglio, Fagioli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Kean