On Friday night, all eyes in Riyadh will be on Juventus and Milan who will clash heads in the second semi-final of the Italian Super Cup.

The winner of this contest will advance to Monday’s final to meet either Inter and Atalanta who will settle their business on Thursday evening.

Luckily for Thiago Motta, the situation has eased on the injury front with the likes of Douglas Luiz, Timothy Weah and Nico Gonzalez returning to the fold, but the defence remains depleted. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out for the remainder of the season, while Danilo was left at home ahead of what appears to be an imminent transfer.

So how will the Bianconeri line up in their showdown against their old Serie A rivals?

According to IlBianconero, Michele Di Gregorio will play between the posts throughout the mini-tournament, leaving Mattia Perin on the bench.

Amidst the lack of options, the defence almost picks itself. The source thus expects Nicolo Savona and Andrea Cambiaso to occupy the full-back slots, while Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu take the centre spots once more.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should retain his spot following his majestic display against Fiorentina, teaming up with Manuel Locatelli in the double-pivot. Teun Koopmeiners would thus start in front of them, acting as an attacking midfielder.

Kenan Yildiz should get the nod on the left wing after being pushed aside in favour of Samuel Mbangula the last time out. And while Francisco Conceicao is the favourite to land a spot on the right wing, the source notes that Weah is back, while Gonzalez is raring to go.

Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line, but the source believes Thiago Motta could decide to make room for Gonzalez who can play in several roles across the attack, so this remains the solitary dilemma for the the manager to solve.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic