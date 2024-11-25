Juventus coach Thiago Motta has a major dilemma upfront in the leadup to the Champions League clash against Aston Villa.

Since the start of the season, Dusan Vlahovic has been the club’s solitary option upfront, as Arkadiusz Milik has been on the sidelines nursing a knee injury that will likely keep him out until June.

However, the Serbian returned from the international break with a slight knock. Although tests ruled out any injuries, the Bianconeri opted for a cautious approach, so the striker was dropped from the squad for the Serie A showdown against Milan, even if it meant relying on Weston McKennie as an unconventional striker.

But unfortunately for Motta, the American midfielder could also miss the trip to Birmingham as he couldn’t train on Monday due to muscle fatigue, while Vlahovic as yet to rejoin his teammates in group training.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the Juventus manager could resort to Timothy Weah to lead the attack after snubbing him in the weekend.

Many felt that the former Lille man would be the best option to fill in the striker role amidst the current emergency upfront, but he only earned a second-half cameo against Milan, playing in his usual role as a right winger.

But this time, Weah will likely be the one leading the line, supported by Teun Koopmeiners, in addition to Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz on the wings.

The rest of the lineup should remain intact amidst the lack of options, with Manuel Locatelli combining with Khephren Thuram in the double pivot, leaving Nicolo Fagioli on the bench.

Michele Di Gregorio should get the nod once again between the sticks, while the backline will be constituted of Nicolo Savona, Federico Gatti, Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kalulu, Gatti, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Weah.