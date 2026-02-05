Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti will rotate his starting lineup when he takes on Atalanta in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.

The contest will take place at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo. It kicks off on Thursday, 21:oo CET.

The Bianconeri are coming from a convincing 4-1 league victory in Parma. However, Spalletti will be making major changes to the lineup that took the field at the Ennio Tardini last Sunday.

After all, Juventus have a gruelling schedule to negotiate in February, which includes back-to-back Serie A clashes against Lazio and Inter, and a double header against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs.

How will Juventus line up against Atalanta?

As Sky Sport Italia reports, the lineup changes will begin with the goalkeeper, as Mattia Perin is considered the designated Coppa Italia custodian, a role he’s become accustomed to during his time in Turin. Therefore, Michele Di Gregorio will start on the bench.

At the back, Gleison Bremer should be afforded some rest, making way for Federico Gatti, who hasn’t started a match since returning from a meniscus surgery. The Italian defender will link up with Lloyd Kelly.

Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite the arrival of Emil Holm, Pierre Kalulu will have to wait for his first ‘day off’. The ever-present Frenchman is expected to start at right-back, with Juan Cabal taking over from Andrea Cambiaso on the opposite flank.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners is tipped to replace Khephren Thuram, while club captain Manuel Locatelli maintains his spot.

With Kenan Yildiz only fit enough for the bench the super-versatile Weston McKennie should move to the left wing, while Fabio Miretti starts behind Jonathan David, and Francisco Conceicao keeps his starting berth on the right flank.

Atalanta vs Juventus probable lineups

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Ahanor; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Raspadori; Scamacca

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cabal; Locatelli, Koopmeiners; Conceicao, Miretti, McKennie; David