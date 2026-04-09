Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners will earn a rare starting chance when the team travels to Bergamo to take on Atalanta. The contest will take place at the New Balance Arena, and it kicks off on Saturday, 20:45 CET.

The 28-year-old is all too familiar with the ground, having played for La Dea for three years before forcing his way out of the club in the summer of 2024.

The midfielder refused to train at the time, providing three medical certificates, much to Gian Piero Gasperini’s dismay. Koopmeiners eventually got his wish, sealing a €60 million deal, turning from Atalanta hero to Bergamo’s biggest villain.

Teun Koopmeiners set to start in Atalanta vs Juventus

The Netherlands international has been enduring challenging times in Turin, but this weekend, he’ll get the opportunity to make a statement in front of his old supporters.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luciano Spalletti will field Koopmeiners as a starter due to the absence of the suspended Weston McKennie.

The versatile Dutchman is expected to operate as an attacking midfielder, but he could also switch to other roles during the course of the match.

Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz should keep their roles on the wings, and even Jonathan David will be confirmed.

The Canadian should lead the line, as Arkadiusz Milik is gradually regaining his full match fitness, while Dusan Vlahovic suffered a new injury setback while warming up against Genoa.

Michel Di Gregorio back in Juventus starting lineup?

In addition to Koopmeiners, Michele Di Gregorio will also have an opportunity to prove his worth. The 28-year-old has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks due to his regressed form, but he was able to pull off a marvellous penalty save on Monday following Mattia Perin’s injury.

With the latter still working on regaining his fitness, Di Gregorio should be given the nod in Bergamo, starting behind Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Andrea Cambiaso, while Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram operate in the double pivot.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; David.