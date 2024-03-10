This evening, Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Max Allegri will have to make some tweaks in his starting formation due to the absence of a few key players between injury and suspension.

So how will the Old Lady line up against the Goddess?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the tried and tested three-man defense will reunite, with Danilo and Federico Gatti returning to the starting lineup to join Gleison Bremer.

Nevertheless, Alex Sandro is still pushing for a starting berth. He has a 30% chance of displacing Gatti.

In the middle of the park, Allegri confirmed the return of Weston McKennie as a starter, but the source leaves a 30% chance for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia to start in his stead.

Manuel Locatelli will act as Regista while Fabio Miretti will maintain his starting role in the continued absence of Adrien Rabiot.

On the wings, Andrea Cambiaso will occupy the right flank once more, while Samuel Iling-Junior and Filip Kostic are dueling for a spot on the left side.

The pink newspaper gives the upper hand to the young Englishman (60%) to start for the second week in a row at the expense of the experienced Serbian (40%).

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik will get the nod up front while Dusan Vlahovic serves a one-match ban.

The Pole will link up with Federico Chiesa who maintains his place in the lineup following an impressive display in Napoli, thus keeping Kenan Yildiz on the bench.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti (Sandro), Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie (Caviglia), Locatelli, Miretti, Iling-Junior (Kostic); Milik, Chiesa