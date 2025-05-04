Juventus manager Igor Tudor is forced to make some mandatory changes to his starting lineup when he takes on Bologna on Sunday evening.

The two sides will lock horns at the Renato Dall’Ara in a direct showdown for a Champions League spot. With only four rounds remaining, this one is shaping up to be one of the most important fixtures of the season for both clubs.

Juventus missing eight players

But sadly for Tudor, he will have to negotiate this tough battle without several key players, as Teun Koopmeiners, Dusan Vlahovic, Lloyd Kelly and Federico Gatti are still out with injuries, in addition to long-term absentees Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer.

Moreover, Kenan Yildiz will be serving a two-match ban after being shown a red card for elbowing Monza’s Alessandro Bianco last weekend.

How will Juventus lineup vs Bologna?

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite the numerous absences at the back, Tudor has decided to maintain his 3-4-2-1 tactical system. Therefore, Nicolo Savona is tipped to join Renato Veiga and Pierre Kalulu in the three-man defence. The Italian is a right-back by trade, but also has previous experience in this role.

Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to operate on the wings, but it remains to be seen if they will play as classic wingbacks (Weah on the right, Cambiaso on the left), or in inverted roles.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will keep their roles in the double pivot role, while Juve’s ultimate utility man Weston McKennie will join Nicolas Gonzalez in the attacking-midfielder roles.

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani will keep his place upfront as he is the only available striker at Tudor’s disposal.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Veiga, Kalulu; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, McKennie; Kolo Muani