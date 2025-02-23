Following their miserable Dutch misadventure, Juventus will be looking to at least keep their domestic run alive by beating Cagliari away from home.

The Bianconeri will likely be physically and mentally drained after being eliminated from the Champions League play-off round at the hands of PSV Eindhoven, so Thiago Motta could be set to make some changes to his starting lineup.

However, the defence will pick itself due to the absences of Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, Pierre Kalulu Renato Veiga and the most recent addition to the injury list, Nicolo Savona.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Michele Di Gregorio will start between the sticks once more, while the makeshift backline will comprise Timothy Weah, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and the returning Andrea Cambiaso.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners should be dropped in favour of Khephren Thuram who would connect with Manual Locatelli in the double pivot, while Weston McKennie is set to maintain his role further up the pitch.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Francisco Conceicao is also expected to hold on to his role on the right wing, but Nico Gonzalez could make way on the opposite flank. But rather than Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula should get the nod.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic is tipped to make his return to the starting lineup after being benched for the last six fixtures. The Serbian hit the post during his cameo against PSV, which could be enough to convince Motta. This would also be an opportunity to give Randal Kolo Muani some well-deserved rest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is also reporting the same expected lineup, but leaves a 45% chance for Kolo Muani to start instead of Vlahovic and 40% for Gonzalez to maintain his place on the left wing.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Mbangula (Gonzalez); Vlahovic (Kolo Muani).