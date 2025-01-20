Juventus will be looking to book their place in the Champions League playoff stage by beating Club Brugge away from home in the penultimate round of the group stage.

Ahead of the contest, Thiago Motta received a triple boost as Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie overcame the knocks they suffered during Saturday’s Serie A victory over Milan, and thus rejoined the squad alongside Francisco Conceicao who returned to full training after two weeks on the sidelines.

However, none of these players is expected to start for the Bianconeri on Tuesday night.

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, Motta will maintain his 4-2-3-1 formation, with the defence almost picking itself amidst the lack of options. Nicolo Savona will return to the lineup, thus replacing McKennie who might not be at 100%.

Despite all the Man City links, Andrea Cambiaso will be looking to put on a show on the left flank, while Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu are the solitary options for the heart of the backline, while Michele Di Gregorio will be confirmed once more at the expense of Mattia Perin.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram should be a lock after another solid showing against Milan. On the other hand, the source believes Douglas Luiz is in the running for the deep role, with Motta considering dropping Manuel Locatelli. This one could end up being a last-minute decision.

Teun Koopmeiners will maintain his role as an attacking midfielder, while Saturday’s goalscorers Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula will operate on the wings.

Finally, Motta will have a dilemma in attack, as he’ll either confirm Nico Gonzalez as a striker, or restore Dusan Vlahovic who has recovered from injury and made a a brief cameo against Milan.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; Douglas Luiz/Locatelli, Thuram; Weah, Koopmeiners, Mbangula; Vlahovic/Nico Gonzalez.